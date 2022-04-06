State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 821,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,665,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 229.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 351,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 279,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.98.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

