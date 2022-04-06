State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,660,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 683,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

