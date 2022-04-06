State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

