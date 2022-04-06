STARSHIP Market Capitalization Achieves $5.13 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $18,250.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.45 or 0.07359504 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,143.96 or 1.00010065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00052833 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars.

