Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $610.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 620 ($8.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 690 ($9.05) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.30) to GBX 515 ($6.75) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $488.70.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

