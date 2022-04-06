Stacks (STX) Market Cap Tops $1.75 Billion

Stacks (STX) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $29.63 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00259144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00199066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.60 or 0.07389269 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,171,431 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

