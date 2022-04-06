StableXSwap Tops One Day Volume of $200.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and $200.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,863.06 or 0.99909309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00062916 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00026244 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

