St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) target price on the stock.

STJ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,900 ($24.92) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.03) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.11) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.30) to GBX 1,600 ($20.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,655.78 ($21.72).

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,454.75 ($19.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,442.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,536.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.85).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a yield of 2.73%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft purchased 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($19.20) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,572.80). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.79), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,939.80).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

