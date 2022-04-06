Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.97.

NYSE:SQ opened at $135.92 on Monday. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.45 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.52.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Square by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

