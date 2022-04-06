SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.86.
SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.99 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.94.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.