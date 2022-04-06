SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.86.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.99 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.94.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

