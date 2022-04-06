Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $607 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.97 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXM. KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE CXM traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 557,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

