Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

SPWH has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

