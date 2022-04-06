Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $161.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.41.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $137.30. 27,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.27. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

