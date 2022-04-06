Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives GBX 246.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.14 ($3.23).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.07) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.15) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.88) to GBX 347 ($4.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SPI stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 235 ($3.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 164.93 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.54). The company has a market capitalization of £942.63 million and a P/E ratio of -97.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.45.

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($26,102.95).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

