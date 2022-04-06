Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.
SPIR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Spire Global (Get Rating)
Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.
