Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

SPIR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.

SPIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

