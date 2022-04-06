Spectrecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00192622 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00036242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00023525 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00384464 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

