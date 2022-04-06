Spectiv Market Capitalization Hits $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (SIG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00035654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00104927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.