SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Holdings Lifted by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 92,539 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,771,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 166,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.