SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.54

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.54 and last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 50653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

