Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and $857,722.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.35 or 0.07354130 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.32 or 0.99707061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 104,467,037 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

