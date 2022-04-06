SparkPoint Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $127,884.87 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $127,884.87 and $7,929.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.35 or 0.07354130 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.32 or 0.99707061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00053315 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

