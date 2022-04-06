Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

NYSE:SWX opened at $79.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

