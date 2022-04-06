Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.
NYSE:SWX opened at $79.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
