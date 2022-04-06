SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Raised to $93.00 at Raymond James

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. SouthState has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SouthState by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SouthState by 14.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SouthState by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

