Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to post sales of $26.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.96 million and the highest is $26.33 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $110.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.11 million, with estimates ranging from $117.23 million to $122.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%.

SFST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $394.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

