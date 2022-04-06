South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) PT Raised to GBX 320 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 310 ($4.07) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Investec began coverage on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($3.15) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11.

South32 Company Profile (Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

