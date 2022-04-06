Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Trading Up 13.2%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

