SOMESING (SSX) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $140.80 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.65 or 0.07369831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,150.43 or 0.99756078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00054324 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,077,754 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

