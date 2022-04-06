Soligenix, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soligenix in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Soligenix’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,652.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

Shares of SNGX stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 135,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 55,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.