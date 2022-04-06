Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Gap Down to $9.75

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.33. Solid Power shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 2,960 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

About Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

