Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Gap Down to $9.75

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.33. Solid Power shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 2,960 shares trading hands.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82.
About Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
