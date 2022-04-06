Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Societal CDMO is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization with capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms with a primary focus in the area of small molecules. Societal CDMO, formerly known as Recro Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of SCTL stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.11. Societal CDMO has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services.

