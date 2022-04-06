Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.56.

NYSE SQM opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after acquiring an additional 841,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

