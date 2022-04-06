SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Trading 8.4% Higher

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71. 3,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

About SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.