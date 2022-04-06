Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 53927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price target on Small Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$60.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25.

Small Pharma ( CVE:DMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Small Pharma Inc, a clinical stage neuropharmaceutical company, engages in the IP-led development of novel treatments for depression and other mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) assisted therapy that is in Phase I/IIa randomized controlled clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

