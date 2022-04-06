Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Trading Down 2.2%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.39 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03.
