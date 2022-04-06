SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 35,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 276,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. SLANG Worldwide Inc has a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

