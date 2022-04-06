Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHIGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHI opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

