Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHI opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

