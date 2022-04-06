Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Up 2.3% Following Strong Earnings

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $39.28. 6,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 539,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,035,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,305,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 1.06.

About Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

