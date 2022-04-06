SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.56

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 2625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $613.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $351,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

