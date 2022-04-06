Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SILK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of SILK opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

