Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.08. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.