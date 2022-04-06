Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.94. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $267.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Silicom by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silicom by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.