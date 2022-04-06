Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.83

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 9214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37.

In other news, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and have sold 24,453 shares valued at $774,258. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

