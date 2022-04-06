Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given New €129.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €141.00 ($154.95) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

