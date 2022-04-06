Sidoti Downgrades NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) to Neutral

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.