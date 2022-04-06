Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 28,337 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $2,605,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $2,032,191.63.

On Monday, March 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,685,222.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,902,993.62.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

NYSE SSTK opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.38 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.21.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

