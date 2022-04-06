Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 21,649 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $2,032,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $2,605,303.78.

On Monday, March 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,685,222.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,902,993.62.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.38 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

