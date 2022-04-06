Shopping Price Reaches $10.33 on Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and $1.72 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $10.33 or 0.00023028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.30 or 0.07369245 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,827.55 or 0.99944199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00053655 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,689 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

