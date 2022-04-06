Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €161.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($176.92) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($220.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.40 ($166.37).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €86.62 ($95.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -20.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of €90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €117.67. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 1-year high of €205.40 ($225.71).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

