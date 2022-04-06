Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $17.07

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $17.55. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 985 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

