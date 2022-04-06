Shift Technologies (SFT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT):

3/30/2022 – Shift Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Shift Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Shift Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $6.00.

3/16/2022 – Shift Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $3.00.

Shares of SFT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 1,721,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.02. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.19% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 177,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 621.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 342,067 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 69,756 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

